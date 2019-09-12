Hong Kong police may turn to suppliers in mainland China for riot control equipment as Britain and the US move to suspend sales. Photo: Dickson Lee
Chinese suppliers ready to provide tear gas to Hong Kong as other sources dry up
- As Britain and the US suspend sales, mainland firms can fill the gap, but how appealing is the Hong Kong market?
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
Riot police fire tear gas during unrest in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
‘Very minimal effect’ on Hong Kong whether US lawmakers succeed in bid to ban sale of tear gas and anti-riot gear to city, says police association chief
- US congressional representatives announce bill to prohibit American companies selling non-lethal crowd items, such as tear gas, as well as defence articles and services to Hong Kong
- Police sources confident force can find other overseas suppliers, with one saying there is a wide variety to choose from, including some very good ones in mainland China
Topic | Hong Kong protests
