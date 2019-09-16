The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a photo from a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
China unveils supersonic spy drone during National Day military parade rehearsal
- Expect ‘exciting new weaponry on show’ during event marking 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic, analyst says
- At least two types of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle likely to take part
Topic | China military
The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a photo from a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Military vehicles take to the streets of Beijing in preparation for the October 1 anniversary parade. Photo: Reuters
Beijing bans kites, pigeon flying in preparation for China’s 70th anniversary parade
- Balloons, drones also grounded as government imposes two-week restriction ahead of October 1 celebrations to mark founding of People’s Republic
- More than 100,000 people expected to take part in ‘mass pageantry’ in Tiananmen Square
Topic | China's Communist Party
Military vehicles take to the streets of Beijing in preparation for the October 1 anniversary parade. Photo: Reuters