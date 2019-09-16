Channels

The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a photo from a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Military

China unveils supersonic spy drone during National Day military parade rehearsal

  • Expect ‘exciting new weaponry on show’ during event marking 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic, analyst says
  • At least two types of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle likely to take part
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:59pm, 16 Sep, 2019

Military vehicles take to the streets of Beijing in preparation for the October 1 anniversary parade. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Beijing bans kites, pigeon flying in preparation for China’s 70th anniversary parade

  • Balloons, drones also grounded as government imposes two-week restriction ahead of October 1 celebrations to mark founding of People’s Republic
  • More than 100,000 people expected to take part in ‘mass pageantry’ in Tiananmen Square
Topic |   China's Communist Party
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 2:53pm, 15 Sep, 2019

