The Sharp Sword stealth drone is seen at the National Day military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
China to deploy Sharp Sword stealth drone for new aircraft carrier
- Military sources say warship will be equipped with reconnaissance version of the UAV, and the vessel is expected to enter service later this year
The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
China unveils supersonic spy drone during National Day military parade rehearsal
- Expect ‘exciting new weaponry on show’ during event marking 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic, analyst says
- At least two types of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle likely to take part
