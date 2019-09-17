Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Sharp Sword stealth drone is seen at the National Day military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Military

China to deploy Sharp Sword stealth drone for new aircraft carrier

  • Military sources say warship will be equipped with reconnaissance version of the UAV, and the vessel is expected to enter service later this year
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:21pm, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Sharp Sword stealth drone is seen at the National Day military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Military

China unveils supersonic spy drone during National Day military parade rehearsal

  • Expect ‘exciting new weaponry on show’ during event marking 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic, analyst says
  • At least two types of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle likely to take part
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 2:50am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.