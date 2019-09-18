Channels

The crew of the Hong Kong-registered Gas Beryl tanker hold flags and banners as thanks to the PLA Navy escort. Photo: Weibo
Military

Hong Kong ship full of praise for PLA Navy escort after safe passage through Gulf of Aden

  • Crew of LPG tanker Gas Beryl hold up banners in gratitude to North Sea Fleet destroyer
  • ‘Thanks China’, ‘Thanks to the motherland’ and ‘Thanks to the People’s Liberation Army Navy’, flags say
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 8:45pm, 18 Sep, 2019

The crew of the Hong Kong-registered Gas Beryl tanker hold flags and banners as thanks to the PLA Navy escort. Photo: Weibo
The US Navy’s guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer sailed near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China ‘expels trespassing’ US Navy destroyer from waters off Paracel Islands

  • US says patrol meant to challenge China’s excessive claims around the islands
  • Chinese military says it will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty in the South China Sea
Topic |   South China Sea
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 1:12pm, 15 Sep, 2019

The US Navy's guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer sailed near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Friday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
