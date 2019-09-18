The crew of the Hong Kong-registered Gas Beryl tanker hold flags and banners as thanks to the PLA Navy escort. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong ship full of praise for PLA Navy escort after safe passage through Gulf of Aden
- Crew of LPG tanker Gas Beryl hold up banners in gratitude to North Sea Fleet destroyer
- ‘Thanks China’, ‘Thanks to the motherland’ and ‘Thanks to the People’s Liberation Army Navy’, flags say
Topic | China military
The US Navy’s guided missile destroyer USS Wayne E. Meyer sailed near the Paracel Islands in the South China Sea on Friday. Photo: Reuters
China ‘expels trespassing’ US Navy destroyer from waters off Paracel Islands
- US says patrol meant to challenge China’s excessive claims around the islands
- Chinese military says it will take all necessary measures to defend national sovereignty in the South China Sea
Topic | South China Sea
