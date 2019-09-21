US Navy sailors take part in a drill during a joint exercise with Asean members in the Gulf of Thailand at the start of the month. Photo: AFP/US Navy
Growing rivalry between China and US plays out in military war games
- While the PLA focuses on ‘countering American capabilities’, the Pentagon is increasingly using the China threat in its drills
Topic | US-China relations
US Navy sailors take part in a drill during a joint exercise with Asean members in the Gulf of Thailand at the start of the month. Photo: AFP/US Navy
Retired US Navy Admiral William McRaven characterised China’s defence and technology capabilities as a wake-up for the US. Photo: Alamy
China’s military powers are wake-up call for United States, retired US admiral says
- The American public needs to know that now is the time to do something about China’s strengthening position, William McRaven says
- Council on Foreign Relations report says Asian rival’s abilities are approaching – and surpassing – those of the US
Topic | China military
Retired US Navy Admiral William McRaven characterised China’s defence and technology capabilities as a wake-up for the US. Photo: Alamy