This year’s October 1 parade marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: AP
Military

China’s National Day parade to showcase advances in nuclear deterrence

  • Military experts say PLA modernisation brought about during Xi Jinping’s presidency will be the main focus of October 1 celebration in Beijing
  • It’s necessary for China to ‘show some of its muscle’ amid the trade dispute with the US, observer says
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 12:12pm, 22 Sep, 2019

This year’s October 1 parade marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: AP
Chinese J-10 jets perform at the Dubai air show in 2017. Photo: AFP
Military

Chinese fighter jets seen in skies over Beijing as preparations for National Day parade step up

  • October 1 event is intended to be a showcase for military’s progress under Xi Jinping, with J-20 stealth fighters set to take pride of place
  • Domestically developed weapons are main focus of event despite long-standing problems in building aircraft engines
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 12:54am, 14 Sep, 2019

Chinese J-10 jets perform at the Dubai air show in 2017. Photo: AFP
