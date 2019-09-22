This year’s October 1 parade marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Photo: AP
China’s National Day parade to showcase advances in nuclear deterrence
- Military experts say PLA modernisation brought about during Xi Jinping’s presidency will be the main focus of October 1 celebration in Beijing
- It’s necessary for China to ‘show some of its muscle’ amid the trade dispute with the US, observer says
Chinese J-10 jets perform at the Dubai air show in 2017. Photo: AFP
Chinese fighter jets seen in skies over Beijing as preparations for National Day parade step up
- October 1 event is intended to be a showcase for military’s progress under Xi Jinping, with J-20 stealth fighters set to take pride of place
- Domestically developed weapons are main focus of event despite long-standing problems in building aircraft engines
