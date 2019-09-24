Military enthusiasts published this image of China’s first Type 075 amphibious helicopter assault ship during the summer, and sources say the vessel will be launched on Thursday. Photo: Weibo
China sets date for launch of first Type 075 amphibious helicopter assault ship, sources say
- Maritime safety administrators close area in Shanghai shipyard on Thursday morning
- Military analyst says launch will be first step toward significant expansion of fighting capabilities
Topic | China military
The J-20 stealth fighter is likely to be modified to serve on China’s next generation aircraft carriers. Photo: Xinhua
China’s navy ‘set to pick J-20 stealth jets for its next generation carriers’
- Military insiders say the aircraft appears to have beaten the FC-31 in the race to become the PLA Navy’s fighter of the future
- A military source close said it would be almost impossible to develop both aircraft over the next few years given the risk of an economic downturn
