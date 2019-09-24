Channels

President Xi Jinping inspects troops during a parade in 2015 to mark the defeat of Japan in World War II. Next week’s National Day event will be the biggest ever. Photo: Xinhua
Military

China says National Day military parade ‘won’t disappoint’ in scale or advanced weapons

  • President Xi Jinping will inspect 15,000 troops, more than 160 aircraft and 580 active weapon systems during the event on October 1
  • Strategic nuclear missile systems – including the DF-41 ICBM – will appear at the end, according to insider
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:48pm, 24 Sep, 2019

A military vehicle passes along a street in central Beijing on Saturday during a rehearsal for the parade on October 1. Photo: Reuters
Politics

China steps up environment checks amid fears National Day parade will be marred by smog

  • Pollution across northern region of Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and surrounds this week may linger, and high humidity is likely to exacerbate the problem
  • Factories will come under more pressure as ministry sends out inspectors
Topic |   China pollution
Echo Xie

Echo Xie  

Updated: 7:30pm, 24 Sep, 2019

A military vehicle passes along a street in central Beijing on Saturday during a rehearsal for the parade on October 1. Photo: Reuters
