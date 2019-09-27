A video released by China’s military appeared to show the launch of a new type of supersonic cruise missile. Photo: PLA Rocket Force
Did China just accidentally show off its new supersonic cruise missile?
- Mystery weapon is seen in video released by PLA Rocket Force as part of 70th anniversary celebrations only to disappear from edited version
- Missile’s design unlike any other in military’s arsenal, experts say
The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
China unveils supersonic spy drone during National Day military parade rehearsal
- Expect ‘exciting new weaponry on show’ during event marking 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic, analyst says
- At least two types of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle likely to take part
