A video released by China’s military appeared to show the launch of a new type of supersonic cruise missile. Photo: PLA Rocket Force
Military

Did China just accidentally show off its new supersonic cruise missile?

  • Mystery weapon is seen in video released by PLA Rocket Force as part of 70th anniversary celebrations only to disappear from edited version
  • Missile’s design unlike any other in military’s arsenal, experts say
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 1:00am, 27 Sep, 2019

A video released by China's military appeared to show the launch of a new type of supersonic cruise missile. Photo: PLA Rocket Force
The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
Military

China unveils supersonic spy drone during National Day military parade rehearsal

  • Expect ‘exciting new weaponry on show’ during event marking 70th anniversary of founding of People’s Republic, analyst says
  • At least two types of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle likely to take part
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 2:50am, 17 Sep, 2019

The DR-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone is seen in a military parade rehearsal in Beijing on Saturday. Photo: Handout
