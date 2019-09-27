Channels

J-20 stealth fighter jets will feature in Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: AP
Military

Mass show of advanced military aircraft set for China’s National Day parade

  • Fly-past will begin with helicopters and feature the country’s new generation warplanes
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Sep, 2019

China’s land-based DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile will be among the military hardware on show on October 1. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s National Day parade to showcase advances in nuclear deterrence

  • Military experts say PLA modernisation brought about during Xi Jinping’s presidency will be the main focus of October 1 celebration in Beijing
  • It’s necessary for China to ‘show some of its muscle’ amid the trade dispute with the US, observer says
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 12:06am, 23 Sep, 2019

