China, the world’s fifth-largest weapons supplier, has signed up to a global arms control treaty. Photo: Simon Song
China set to join Arms Trade Treaty that Donald Trump threatened to abandon
- Legal process under way, Beijing says after Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells United Nations China is committed to defending multilateralism
- Any unilateral move to leave weapons control pact will have a ‘negative impact in various areas’, minister says in thinly veiled swipe at United States
China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says
- Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
- America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
