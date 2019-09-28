Channels

China, the world’s fifth-largest weapons supplier, has signed up to a global arms control treaty. Photo: Simon Song
Military

China set to join Arms Trade Treaty that Donald Trump threatened to abandon

  • Legal process under way, Beijing says after Foreign Minister Wang Yi tells United Nations China is committed to defending multilateralism
  • Any unilateral move to leave weapons control pact will have a ‘negative impact in various areas’, minister says in thinly veiled swipe at United States
Topic |   China military
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 3:01pm, 28 Sep, 2019

China has no ambition to replace the US on the world stage, Beijing said in its latest white paper. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

China doesn’t want to supplant the US, but it will keep growing, Beijing says

  • Nation’s development and diplomatic model designed to offer a ‘new option’ for countries in a world undermined by unilateralism and protectionism, report says
  • America cannot ‘force China’s hand’ or halt its development, it says
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
Kinling Lo

Kinling Lo  

Updated: 12:41am, 28 Sep, 2019

