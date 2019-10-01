Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

China rolls out new weapon systems, nuclear-capable missiles in military parade

  • DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and new-generation road-mobile DF-41 draw attention as they make their debut
  • For China it is a show of how its armed forces have been modernised, but one analyst calls it ‘the ultimate show of insecurity and cold war thinking’
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 9:44pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Military vehicles carry DF-17 missiles capable of reaching the US mainland during the parade to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP
Politics

Military advances and Xi Jinping’s supreme status among the themes as Beijing celebrates National Day

  • 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China marked by its biggest ever military parade and huge civilian parade
  • Xi says no force can stop China ‘marching forward’ and vows to protect the long-term stability of Hong Kong
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 5:26pm, 1 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Military vehicles carry DF-17 missiles capable of reaching the US mainland during the parade to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.