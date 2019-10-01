Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China rolls out new weapon systems, nuclear-capable missiles in military parade
- DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and new-generation road-mobile DF-41 draw attention as they make their debut
- For China it is a show of how its armed forces have been modernised, but one analyst calls it ‘the ultimate show of insecurity and cold war thinking’
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military vehicles carry DF-17 missiles capable of reaching the US mainland during the parade to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP
Military advances and Xi Jinping’s supreme status among the themes as Beijing celebrates National Day
- 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China marked by its biggest ever military parade and huge civilian parade
- Xi says no force can stop China ‘marching forward’ and vows to protect the long-term stability of Hong Kong
Topic | People’s Republic of China at 70
Military vehicles carry DF-17 missiles capable of reaching the US mainland during the parade to mark 70 years of the People’s Republic. Photo: AP