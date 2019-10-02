Channels

The parade featured mobile DF-41 ballistic missiles that can strike any target in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s latest display of military might suggests its ‘nuclear triad’ is complete

  • Tuesday’s National Day parade featured the country’s latest ground, sea and air-based weapons that mean it can conduct far-ranging attacks from any platform
  • Show of strength may fuel concerns about its future ambitions and possible plans to increase its nuclear arsenal
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:11pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Military

China rolls out new weapon systems, nuclear-capable missiles in military parade

  • DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and new-generation road-mobile DF-41 draw attention as they make their debut
  • For China it is a show of how its armed forces have been modernised, but one analyst calls it ‘the ultimate show of insecurity and cold war thinking’
Topic |   People’s Republic of China at 70
SCMP

Minnie Chan  

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 12:15am, 2 Oct, 2019

