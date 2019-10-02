The parade featured mobile DF-41 ballistic missiles that can strike any target in the United States. Photo: Reuters
China’s latest display of military might suggests its ‘nuclear triad’ is complete
- Tuesday’s National Day parade featured the country’s latest ground, sea and air-based weapons that mean it can conduct far-ranging attacks from any platform
- Show of strength may fuel concerns about its future ambitions and possible plans to increase its nuclear arsenal
Military vehicles carrying DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles travel past Tiananmen Square during the parade on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China rolls out new weapon systems, nuclear-capable missiles in military parade
- DF-17 hypersonic ballistic missile and new-generation road-mobile DF-41 draw attention as they make their debut
- For China it is a show of how its armed forces have been modernised, but one analyst calls it ‘the ultimate show of insecurity and cold war thinking’
