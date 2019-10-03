The GJ-11 stealth combat drone is the shape of the Chinese military’s future, commentator Ni Lexiong says. Photo: Simon Song
China stakes claim on unmanned warfare with National Day show of drone force
- PLA is making pilotless aircraft and submersibles its priority, expert says
Topic | China military
The GJ-11 stealth combat drone is the shape of the Chinese military’s future, commentator Ni Lexiong says. Photo: Simon Song
Witnesses reported what appeared to be an unmanned underwater vehicle on a military truck during rehearsals for Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: Handout
Glimpse of underwater drone ‘signals China is ramping up anti-submarine powers’
- UUV spotted in preparations for the National Day parade may play role similar to America’s Orca
Topic | China military
Witnesses reported what appeared to be an unmanned underwater vehicle on a military truck during rehearsals for Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing. Photo: Handout