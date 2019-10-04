Vladimir Putin disclosed the project at a forum in Sochi. Photo: Sputnik/AFP
Vladimir Putin says Russia is helping China build a missile early warning system
- Kremlin says project highlights the growing closeness between the two countries
- Military observers argue cooperation between the two sides helps provide counterbalance to American military might
Vladimir Putin with Donald Trump. Photo: EPA
Russia hopes US won’t release details of Vladimir Putin-Donald Trump calls
- As a rule, the materials from conversations on the level of the head of state are considered secret, Kremlin spokesman says
- The transcript of the US President’s call with Zelensky shows that Trump urged Ukraine to ‘look into’ his political rival Joe Biden
