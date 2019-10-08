Channels

A Chinese Taiyuan Type 052D guided-missile destroyer will take part in a fleet review hosted by Japan next week. Photo: AP
Military

Chinese destroyer sets sail for Japan for multinational fleet review

  • Taiyuan Type 052D will join vessels from the United States, Australia and India for international event in Sagami Bay
  • PLA Navy has never before taken part in a review organised by Japan, but while there will host a reception to ‘deepen communication with the navies of other countries and improve mutual understanding’
Topic |   China military
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 7:00pm, 8 Oct, 2019

A Chinese Taiyuan Type 052D guided-missile destroyer will take part in a fleet review hosted by Japan next week. Photo: AP
The parade featured mobile DF-41 ballistic missiles that can strike any target in the United States. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s latest display of military might suggests its ‘nuclear triad’ is complete

  • Tuesday’s National Day parade featured the country’s latest ground, sea and air-based weapons, which allow it to conduct far-ranging attacks from any platform
  • Show of strength may fuel concerns about its future ambitions and possible plans to increase its nuclear arsenal
Topic |   China's military weapons
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 1:22am, 3 Oct, 2019

The parade featured mobile DF-41 ballistic missiles that can strike any target in the United States. Photo: Reuters
