A Chinese Taiyuan Type 052D guided-missile destroyer will take part in a fleet review hosted by Japan next week. Photo: AP
Chinese destroyer sets sail for Japan for multinational fleet review
- Taiyuan Type 052D will join vessels from the United States, Australia and India for international event in Sagami Bay
- PLA Navy has never before taken part in a review organised by Japan, but while there will host a reception to ‘deepen communication with the navies of other countries and improve mutual understanding’
Topic | China military
The parade featured mobile DF-41 ballistic missiles that can strike any target in the United States. Photo: Reuters
China’s latest display of military might suggests its ‘nuclear triad’ is complete
- Tuesday’s National Day parade featured the country’s latest ground, sea and air-based weapons, which allow it to conduct far-ranging attacks from any platform
- Show of strength may fuel concerns about its future ambitions and possible plans to increase its nuclear arsenal
Topic | China's military weapons
