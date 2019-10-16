More than 100 horses have arrived in Wuhan for the equestrian and modern pentathlon events of the Military World Games, which begin on Friday. Photo: Handout
Xi Jinping to open Military World Games in China as PLA goes on charm offensive
- Soldiers from 140 countries are expected to take part in 10-day sporting event in Wuhan, Hubei province
- It coincides with the Xiangshan Forum, where Beijing may seek to reinforce its position on issues like the South China Sea and US arms sales to Taiwan
Topic | China military
Troops from the Philippine Marines and Armed Forces reservists conduct an amphibious landing exercise. Photo: EPA
Why don’t Manila and Beijing have closer military ties, despite Duterte’s ‘pivot to China’?
- China has attempted to entice the Philippines into closer security ties since Duterte became president in 2016
- But stand-offs over the South China Sea and a defence treaty with the US are among the reasons the Philippine army has carefully ignored its overtures
Topic | The Philippines
