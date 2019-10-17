Channels

Satellite images show the expansion of Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai over the past year. Photo: CSIS/ChinaPower/Maxar Technologies and Airbus via Reuters
Satellite images show China is expanding shipyard ‘to build more aircraft carriers’

  • Washington-based think tank CSIS believes hull assembly of Type 002 warship should be finished within 12 months
  • Vessel will then be moved to a newly built harbour and wharf for fitting
China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:00pm, 17 Oct, 2019

Satellite images show the expansion of Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai over the past year. Photo: CSIS/ChinaPower/Maxar Technologies and Airbus via Reuters
The Type 001A will be China’s second carrier and the first home-grown one. Photo:ifeng
Military

China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier sets off on latest sea trial as navy prepares to commission ship ‘within months’

  • Country’s first home-grown carrier may soon be ready for service but observers warn a few glitches may still need to be ironed out
China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 6:16pm, 17 Oct, 2019

The Type 001A will be China’s second carrier and the first home-grown one. Photo:ifeng
