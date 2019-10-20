The US conducted at least five so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea last year. Photo: AFP
‘Grey zone’ tactics are raising risk of military conflict in the South China Sea, observers say
- America’s freedom of navigation operations and drills in disputed waters designed to challenge China’s rise and excessive territorial claims, analyst says
- And promises Washington makes to other nations in region could lead to an ‘unwanted conflict’ with Beijing, he says
Topic | South China Sea
After it was raised from the waters of the Reed Bank, the damaged stern of the Gem-Ver could be seen. Photo: EPA
Chinese ship that sank Philippine fishing boat in South China Sea may have been on enforcement mission, US analysts say
- Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative report challenges Beijing’s account of collision on Reed Bank
- It says records suggest Yuemaobinyu had carried out operations under another name
