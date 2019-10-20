Channels

The US conducted at least five so-called freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea last year. Photo: AFP
Military

‘Grey zone’ tactics are raising risk of military conflict in the South China Sea, observers say

  • America’s freedom of navigation operations and drills in disputed waters designed to challenge China’s rise and excessive territorial claims, analyst says
  • And promises Washington makes to other nations in region could lead to an ‘unwanted conflict’ with Beijing, he says
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Oct, 2019

After it was raised from the waters of the Reed Bank, the damaged stern of the Gem-Ver could be seen. Photo: EPA
Diplomacy

Chinese ship that sank Philippine fishing boat in South China Sea may have been on enforcement mission, US analysts say

  • Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative report challenges Beijing’s account of collision on Reed Bank
  • It says records suggest Yuemaobinyu had carried out operations under another name
Topic |   South China Sea
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:21am, 18 Oct, 2019

After it was raised from the waters of the Reed Bank, the damaged stern of the Gem-Ver could be seen. Photo: EPA
