The US delegation is set to face criticism over Washington’s decision to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: AFP
US delegates at Beijing security forum set to face tough time over stance on Hong Kong, ‘provocation’ in South China Sea
- Senior PLA figures expected to use Xiangshan Forum to take aim at US representatives over Washington’s ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs, member of Chinese delegation says
- But hosts may also have to face difficult questions from concerned investors over handling of protests in Hong Kong
Topic | China military
The Type 001A will be China’s second carrier and the first home-grown one. Photo:ifeng
China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier sets off on latest sea trial as navy prepares to commission ship ‘within months’
- Country’s first home-grown carrier may soon be ready for service but observers warn a few glitches may still need to be ironed out
