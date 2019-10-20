Channels

The US delegation is set to face criticism over Washington’s decision to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: AFP
Military

US delegates at Beijing security forum set to face tough time over stance on Hong Kong, ‘provocation’ in South China Sea

  • Senior PLA figures expected to use Xiangshan Forum to take aim at US representatives over Washington’s ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs, member of Chinese delegation says
  • But hosts may also have to face difficult questions from concerned investors over handling of protests in Hong Kong
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
The Type 001A will be China’s second carrier and the first home-grown one. Photo:ifeng
Military

China’s Type 001A aircraft carrier sets off on latest sea trial as navy prepares to commission ship ‘within months’

  • Country’s first home-grown carrier may soon be ready for service but observers warn a few glitches may still need to be ironed out
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 6:16pm, 17 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
