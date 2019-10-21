Channels

Defence Minister Wei Fenghe delivers his speech at the Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Military

US is instigating colour revolution, China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says

  • It uses ‘big sticks’ such as sanctions to bully countries, he says, days after US’ Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act moved closer to becoming law
  • But Wei’s speech is less hawkish than one he made at the same security forum last year
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 12:20pm, 21 Oct, 2019

The US delegation is set to face criticism over Washington’s decision to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: AFP
Military

US delegates at Beijing security forum set to face tough time over stance on Hong Kong, ‘provocation’ in South China Sea

  • Senior PLA figures expected to use Xiangshan Forum to take aim at US representatives over Washington’s ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs, member of Chinese delegation says
  • But hosts may also have to face difficult questions from concerned investors over handling of protests in Hong Kong
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 9:36am, 20 Oct, 2019

