Defence Minister Wei Fenghe delivers his speech at the Xiangshan Forum on Monday. Photo: Reuters
US is instigating colour revolution, China’s Defence Minister Wei Fenghe says
- It uses ‘big sticks’ such as sanctions to bully countries, he says, days after US’ Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act moved closer to becoming law
- But Wei’s speech is less hawkish than one he made at the same security forum last year
The US delegation is set to face criticism over Washington’s decision to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: AFP
US delegates at Beijing security forum set to face tough time over stance on Hong Kong, ‘provocation’ in South China Sea
- Senior PLA figures expected to use Xiangshan Forum to take aim at US representatives over Washington’s ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs, member of Chinese delegation says
- But hosts may also have to face difficult questions from concerned investors over handling of protests in Hong Kong
