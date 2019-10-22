Channels

A rising power doesn’t inherently mean a contest, said Chad Sbragia, US deputy assistant defence secretary for China. Photo: Reuters
Military

China’s rise does not make it America’s competitor, Pentagon official says at Xiangshan Forum

  • ‘Our approach to the Indo-Pacific is that it includes China’, Chad Sbragia, newly appointed deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, says
  • But nations ‘can’t tell the UN you support its principles … then not adhere to them’, he says in thinly veiled swipe at Beijing
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:48pm, 22 Oct, 2019

Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing was the largest ever on Chinese soil. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

New US defence official for China affairs ‘will be a stabilising force’

  • The ‘unfolding long-term strategic competition with China is the defining challenge of our generation’, says Randall Schriver, assistant secretary of defence for Indo-Pacific security affairs
Topic |   China military
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Updated: 11:54pm, 2 Oct, 2019

Tuesday’s National Day parade in Beijing was the largest ever on Chinese soil. Photo: Xinhua
