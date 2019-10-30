Taiwan will invite US officials to visit three times a year to help assess its defence capabilities. Photo: EPA
Taiwan invites US to help gauge its military strength as analysts warn of growing threat from mainland China
- Taipei’s request is first time it has publicly asked US to help assess its combat readiness and follows Donald Trump’s support for closer cooperation
- Defence experts highlight PLA’s reform programme as posing an increasing challenge to the island’s military
Topic | Taiwan
Taiwan will invite US officials to visit three times a year to help assess its defence capabilities. Photo: EPA