An artist’s impression of China’s third aircraft carrier, the Type 002, which will incorporate an electromagnetic aircraft launch system developed by Rear Admiral Ma Weiming and his team. source: Photo: Handout
China’s Communist Party promotes man who shaped the fighting future of PLA Navy’s aircraft carriers
- Rear Admiral Ma Weiming is seen as pioneer of electromagnetic aircraft launch system
- Experts say Ma’s full membership of Central Committee shows how important sea power is to China’s strategic planning
