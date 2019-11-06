Channels

A PLA exercise to enhance China’s ground-based air defence capability against drone attack has been hailed a success by the Chinese state broadcaster. Photo: CCTV
Military

China army exercise puts drone defence capability to the test ‘after years spent studying US tactics’

  • PLA drill included challenging weather and battle scenarios to boost combat readiness
  • Experts say China has been studying US military engagements closely
Topic |   China military
Kristin Huang

Kristin Huang  

Updated: 1:47am, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than 600 people, including 23 defence ministers and six chiefs of staff, attended this year’s Xiangshan Forum in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedy
Rajeev Ranjan Chaturvedy

China uses Xiangshan Forum to raise its profile on regional defence issues

  • More than 600 people, including 76 official delegations, 23 defence ministers and six chiefs of staff attend event in Beijing
  • Chinese leaders keen to promote their vision of regional order amid rising concerns over Quad alliance
Updated: 10:03pm, 3 Nov, 2019

