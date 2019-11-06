The latest BeiDou satellite is launched in southwest China on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Beidou, China’s answer to GPS, ‘six months ahead of schedule’ after latest satellite launch
- Launch of 29th satellite continues push towards greater positioning accuracy, with all 35 now set to be launched by first half of 2020
- It will compete with the US’ Global Positioning System in the civilian market and be adopted by Chinese military
