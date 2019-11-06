Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The latest BeiDou satellite is launched in southwest China on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Beidou, China’s answer to GPS, ‘six months ahead of schedule’ after latest satellite launch

  • Launch of 29th satellite continues push towards greater positioning accuracy, with all 35 now set to be launched by first half of 2020
  • It will compete with the US’ Global Positioning System in the civilian market and be adopted by Chinese military
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 1:16pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The latest BeiDou satellite is launched in southwest China on Tuesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.