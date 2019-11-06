Channels

The Chinese and US militaries are keen to avoid mishaps in the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Chinese and US defence chiefs push for stable military ties and to improve cooperation

  • In first direct talks since Esper took office in July, General Wei Fenghe underlines Beijing’s stand on various thorny issues, from Hong Kong to the South China Sea
Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 4:06pm, 6 Nov, 2019

The US delegation is set to face criticism over Washington’s decision to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: AFP
Military

US delegates at Beijing security forum set to face tough time over stance on Hong Kong, ‘provocation’ in South China Sea

  • Senior PLA figures expected to use Xiangshan Forum to take aim at US representatives over Washington’s ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs, member of Chinese delegation says
  • But hosts may also have to face difficult questions from concerned investors over handling of protests in Hong Kong
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 9:36am, 20 Oct, 2019

