The Chinese and US militaries are keen to avoid mishaps in the South China Sea. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese and US defence chiefs push for stable military ties and to improve cooperation
- In first direct talks since Esper took office in July, General Wei Fenghe underlines Beijing’s stand on various thorny issues, from Hong Kong to the South China Sea
Topic | US-China relations
The US delegation is set to face criticism over Washington’s decision to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. Photo: AFP
US delegates at Beijing security forum set to face tough time over stance on Hong Kong, ‘provocation’ in South China Sea
- Senior PLA figures expected to use Xiangshan Forum to take aim at US representatives over Washington’s ‘meddling’ in China’s internal affairs, member of Chinese delegation says
- But hosts may also have to face difficult questions from concerned investors over handling of protests in Hong Kong
Topic | China military
