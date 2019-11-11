Channels

President Xi Jinping presents a flower basket commemorating deceased PLA Air Force officers in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Xi Jinping reiterates rallying call to Chinese military, stresses need for Communist Party’s ‘grip’

  • Grass-roots units are experiencing new conditions and changes in mission, president says
  • He emphasises importance of lower ranks and says anti-corruption drive must reach all levels
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 2:01pm, 11 Nov, 2019

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for more research and investment into blockchain technology. Shutterstock
Diplomacy

Chinese President Xi Jinping calls for more research, investment into blockchain technology

  • ‘Greater effort should be made to strengthen basic research and boost innovation capacity,’ leader tells Communist Party’s elite
  • Technology can be used to ‘empower industries, increase efficiency and lower costs’, industry expert says
Topic |   Blockchain
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 8:36am, 31 Oct, 2019

