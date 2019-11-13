US Navy warship the USS Chancellorsville, a guided missile cruiser, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait in ‘routine’ operation
- Operation weeks before Taiwan presidential election likely to be seen as provocative by Beijing
- Washington has upped the frequency of its transits, which Taipei welcomes as a sign of growing support
Topic | Taiwan
US Navy warship the USS Chancellorsville, a guided missile cruiser, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Handout