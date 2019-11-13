Channels

US Navy warship the USS Chancellorsville, a guided missile cruiser, sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
US warship sails through Taiwan Strait in ‘routine’ operation

  • Operation weeks before Taiwan presidential election likely to be seen as provocative by Beijing
  • Washington has upped the frequency of its transits, which Taipei welcomes as a sign of growing support
Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 12:12pm, 13 Nov, 2019

