The newspaper of China’s armed forces proposed ways of using blockchain weeks after it was championed by President Xi Jinping, who is chairman of the Central Military Commission. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Reward Chinese soldiers in cryptocurrency, military mouthpiece says

  • PLA Daily shows enthusiasm for blockchain after President Xi Jinping called for faster adoption of it
  • Giving tokens for good performance could energise human resource management, the newspaper says
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:58pm, 13 Nov, 2019

President Xi Jinping presents a flower basket commemorating deceased PLA Air Force officers in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Xinhua
Military

Xi Jinping reiterates rallying call to Chinese military, stresses need for Communist Party’s ‘grip’

  • Grass-roots units are encountering new conditions and changes in mission, president says
  • He emphasises importance of lower ranks and says anti-corruption drive must reach all levels
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 9:31pm, 11 Nov, 2019

