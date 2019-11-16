China’s hypersonic glide missile the DF-17makes its debut at the National Day parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of Communist China in Beijing. Photo: AP
Will hypersonic DF-17 missile transform Beijing’s Taiwan strategy?
- If hypersonic boost-glide missiles can penetrate US shields in Indo-Pacific region, they could prevent warships coming to island’s aid
- Military experts say HGV technology may be added to other DF family missiles
Topic | China military
Taiwanese presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu says he can get talks with Beijing back on track without surrendering to threats. Photo: AP
Taiwan presidential hopeful Han Kuo-yu says ‘no peace deal with Beijing until threats end’
- Kuomintang representative denies being mainland’s ‘preferred candidate’, but says he has the skills to put cross-straits talks back on track
- Han also urges Hong Kong to introduce general elections so that residents ‘can elect the people they want’
Topic | Taiwan elections 2020
