The USS Montgomery recently took part in a joint mission in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
US Navy sends littoral combat ships to ‘bolster attack strength in South China Sea’
- Two Independence-class vessels – the USS Gabrielle Giffords and USS Montgomery – have been operating in the disputed waters
- US Defence Secretary Mark Epser says operations have been stepped up to send a signal that China should ‘abide by international rules’
The Type 001A is the first aircraft carrier made in the country. Photo: AFP
Chinese aircraft carrier heads through Taiwan Strait on way to trials in South China Sea
- Passage through waterway comes as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announces her running mate
- But military observer says the timing of the trip not determined by politics
