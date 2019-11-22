The USS Gabrielle Giffords was deployed in this month’s operation. Photo: AP
China warns US not to provoke a ‘mishap’ in South China Sea after latest freedom of navigation operation
- Use of littoral combat ship boosts US Navy’s capacity to continue such operations, and may offer a greater attack capability
- US says it is upholding lawful uses of the sea by all nations, countering China’s military build-up in disputed waters
Topic | South China Sea
The USS Montgomery recently took part in a joint mission in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
US Navy sends littoral combat ships to ‘bolster attack strength in South China Sea’
- Two Independence-class vessels – the USS Gabrielle Giffords and USS Montgomery – have been operating in the disputed waters
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says operations have been stepped up to send a signal that China should ‘abide by international rules’
