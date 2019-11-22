Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The USS Gabrielle Giffords was deployed in this month’s operation. Photo: AP
Military

China warns US not to provoke a ‘mishap’ in South China Sea after latest freedom of navigation operation

  • Use of littoral combat ship boosts US Navy’s capacity to continue such operations, and may offer a greater attack capability
  • US says it is upholding lawful uses of the sea by all nations, countering China’s military build-up in disputed waters
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 12:28pm, 22 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The USS Gabrielle Giffords was deployed in this month’s operation. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The USS Montgomery recently took part in a joint mission in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Military

US Navy sends littoral combat ships to ‘bolster attack strength in South China Sea’

  • Two Independence-class vessels – the USS Gabrielle Giffords and USS Montgomery – have been operating in the disputed waters
  • US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says operations have been stepped up to send a signal that China should ‘abide by international rules’
Topic |   South China Sea
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:37pm, 19 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The USS Montgomery recently took part in a joint mission in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.