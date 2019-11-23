China has built a batch of its Type 054A frigate for Pakistan. Photo: Handout
Chinese ships and radar boost navies of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka
- Anti-stealth radar seen at Pakistan’s airbase, while China builds ships for its navy, refurbishes others in Bangladeshi colours and gifts vessel to Sri Lanka
- Latest supplies come amid suggestions that China is encircling India by developing relationships with its neighbours
China military
China had the second-largest defence budget after the United States in 2018, according to Nato. Photo: Reuters
