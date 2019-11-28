China will end up with four carriers under the current plans. Photo:ifeng
Chinese navy set to build fourth aircraft carrier, but plans for a more advanced ship are put on hold
- Military sources say that work on a second Type 002 ship - the most advanced homegrown vessel – could start within two years
- Plans to develop more modern nuclear-powered vessel appear to have been put on ice due to financial and technical constraints
Topic | China military
