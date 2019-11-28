A Chinese tech firm is testing a drone designed to carry out both reconnaissance missions and close-range strikes against armoured vehicles or individuals in an urban environment. Photo: Weibo
Chinese tech firm testing urban attack drone designed to carry out close range strikes
- The Tianyi quadcopter built by a subsidiary of a state aerospace corporation, is designed to carry out ground-level reconnaissance and precision strikes in cities
- The unmanned aerial vehicles are still under development, but once ready could be available on the international market as a cheap and versatile option
China army exercise puts drone defence capability to the test ‘after years spent studying US tactics’
- PLA drill included challenging weather and battle scenarios to boost combat readiness
- Experts say China has been studying US military engagements closely
A PLA exercise to enhance China’s ground-based air defence capability against drone attack has been hailed a success by the Chinese state broadcaster. Photo: CCTV