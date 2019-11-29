China has deployed an operational aerostat on Mischief Reef in the South China Sea. Photo: ISI
China deploys airship on outpost in disputed South China Sea, satellite firm says
- Images point to an airship-shaped craft above Mischief Reef as the Chinese military reportedly aims to build and early warning system in the area
Topic | South China Sea
The Type 001A is the first aircraft carrier made in the country. Photo: AFP
Chinese aircraft carrier heads through Taiwan Strait on way to trials in South China Sea
- Passage through waterway comes as Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen announces her running mate
- But military observer says the timing of the trip not determined by politics
Topic | China military
