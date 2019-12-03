Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

China Coast Guard vessels patrol around the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in the video posted on Weibo. Photo: Handout
Military

China Coast Guard posts video of patrols off Hong Kong as Xi Jinping’s Macau visit puts onus on security

  • Footage shows authorities foiling smugglers and border crossings, although without stating when it took place or the origin of those involved
  • It comes amid protests in Hong Kong and before Xi’s expected visit to Macau for the 20th anniversary of its handover
Topic |   China military
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 10:32am, 3 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Coast Guard vessels patrol around the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in the video posted on Weibo. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
More than 1,000 police officers took part in the anti-terror drill in Zhuhai. Photo: Toutiao
Politics

Chinese police prepare for Macau handover anniversary with anti-terror drill near Hong Kong

  • Zhuhai police, at the end of the world’s longest sea bridge, use body armour and tear gas in preparation for Macau’s 20th anniversary celebration
  • Hong Kong is just an hour’s drive away from Macau using the bridge
Topic |   Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 11:47pm, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

More than 1,000 police officers took part in the anti-terror drill in Zhuhai. Photo: Toutiao
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.