China Coast Guard vessels patrol around the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge in the video posted on Weibo. Photo: Handout
China Coast Guard posts video of patrols off Hong Kong as Xi Jinping’s Macau visit puts onus on security
- Footage shows authorities foiling smugglers and border crossings, although without stating when it took place or the origin of those involved
- It comes amid protests in Hong Kong and before Xi’s expected visit to Macau for the 20th anniversary of its handover
More than 1,000 police officers took part in the anti-terror drill in Zhuhai. Photo: Toutiao
Chinese police prepare for Macau handover anniversary with anti-terror drill near Hong Kong
- Zhuhai police, at the end of the world’s longest sea bridge, use body armour and tear gas in preparation for Macau’s 20th anniversary celebration
- Hong Kong is just an hour’s drive away from Macau using the bridge
