US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and PLA General Li Zuocheng agreed to increase cooperation on military matters. Photo: AFP
Chinese, US generals vow to manage military differences, like South China Sea
- Chiefs of staff Li Zuocheng and Mark Milley promise to create an ‘opportunity to discuss building a constructive and results-oriented defence relationship’
- Telephone call comes a day after Beijing blocks visits to Hong Kong by US warships, aircraft in response to Donald Trump signing human rights act into law
Topic | US-China relations
US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and PLA General Li Zuocheng agreed to increase cooperation on military matters. Photo: AFP
A US sailor enjoys his shore leave in a bar in Hong’s Wan Chai district. Photo: Edward Wong.
US Navy ‘invited’ to go to Taiwan and ‘have fun’ after Beijing bans port visits to Hong Kong
- While a visit to the self-ruled island would be certain to anger the Chinese government, Taiwanese internet users say American sailors would be welcome
- Beijing banned US warships in retaliation for Donald Trump signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law
Topic | US-China relations
A US sailor enjoys his shore leave in a bar in Hong’s Wan Chai district. Photo: Edward Wong.