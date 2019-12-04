Channels

US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and PLA General Li Zuocheng agreed to increase cooperation on military matters. Photo: AFP
Military

Chinese, US generals vow to manage military differences, like South China Sea

  • Chiefs of staff Li Zuocheng and Mark Milley promise to create an ‘opportunity to discuss building a constructive and results-oriented defence relationship’
  • Telephone call comes a day after Beijing blocks visits to Hong Kong by US warships, aircraft in response to Donald Trump signing human rights act into law
Topic |   US-China relations
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 4:17pm, 4 Dec, 2019

A US sailor enjoys his shore leave in a bar in Hong’s Wan Chai district. Photo: Edward Wong.
Military

US Navy ‘invited’ to go to Taiwan and ‘have fun’ after Beijing bans port visits to Hong Kong

  • While a visit to the self-ruled island would be certain to anger the Chinese government, Taiwanese internet users say American sailors would be welcome
  • Beijing banned US warships in retaliation for Donald Trump signing the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law
Topic |   US-China relations
Sarah Zheng

Sarah Zheng  

Updated: 11:03pm, 3 Dec, 2019

