SCMP
China's new PCL191 multiple launch rocket system is capable of firing ballistic missiles up to 500km. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

China’s new PCL191 multiple launch rocket system casts shadow over Taiwan Strait

  • The ‘mystery’ hardware that appeared without a name at the National Day parade in October is the PLA’s most powerful MLRS ever, experts say
  • System capable of firing eight 370mm rockets 350km or two 750mm ballistic missiles 500km
Topic |   China military
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:22pm, 7 Dec, 2019

China’s new PCL191 multiple launch rocket system is capable of firing ballistic missiles up to 500km. Photo: Handout
Taiwan is hoping to become home to the first maintenance centre for F-16V fighter jets in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Taiwan seeks US help to set up first F-16V ‘Viper’ fighter jet maintenance centre in Asia-Pacific

  • Plane builder AIDC is in talks with US to set up regional centre as they work together on F-16 upgrades
  • But such a plan would need the approval of the US administration, source says
Topic |   China military
Lawrence Chung

Lawrence Chung  

Updated: 10:24am, 21 Nov, 2019

Taiwan is hoping to become home to the first maintenance centre for F-16V fighter jets in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: EPA-EFE
