General David Goldfein, chief of staff of the Air Force, says that the job of the US military is to facilitate negotiators. Photo: Bloomberg
US warplanes on Beijing’s radar in South China Sea, American air force chiefs say
- US Navy missions in disputed waters may get more public attention but flyovers have important role to play, senior military officials say
Topic | US-China relations
US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting
- US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
- Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes rose ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
Topic | Asean
