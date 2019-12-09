Channels

General David Goldfein, chief of staff of the Air Force, says that the job of the US military is to facilitate negotiators. Photo: Bloomberg
China /  Military

US warplanes on Beijing’s radar in South China Sea, American air force chiefs say

  • US Navy missions in disputed waters may get more public attention but flyovers have important role to play, senior military officials say
Topic |   US-China relations
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen  

Updated: 11:17pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo in Seoul on November 15. Photo: AP
This Week in Asia /  Politics

Beijing’s South China Sea stance and US ‘truancy’ set to headline Asean defence meeting

  • US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper and Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe will meet in Bangkok with ministers from the 10-member Asean bloc and six other countries
  • Tensions between Vietnam and China over territorial disputes rose ahead of this weekend’s Asean Defence Ministers Meeting Plus, creating a potential flashpoint
Topic |   Asean
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 4:48am, 16 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

