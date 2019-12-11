Taiwanese tanks and self-propelled artillery take part in Han Kuang 2019. Photo: AFP
Taiwan invites US military observers to computer war games during annual Han Kuang exercises
- Pentagon and military specialists will be asked to evaluate Taipei’s combat readiness
- Taiwan is making the most of goodwill from its vocal ally in the White House
China’s new PCL191 multiple launch rocket system is capable of firing ballistic missiles up to 500km. Photo: Handout
China’s new PCL191 multiple launch rocket system casts shadow over Taiwan Strait
- The ‘mystery’ hardware that appeared without a name at the National Day parade in October is the PLA’s most powerful MLRS ever, experts say
- System capable of firing eight 370mm rockets 350km or two 750mm ballistic missiles 500km
