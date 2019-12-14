US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, shown at a congressional hearing in Washington on Wednesday, said in a speech on Friday that China had eclipsed Russia to become the top US military priority. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Pentagon head says China has become top US military priority, moving past Russia
- US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says Beijing is ‘asserting illegitimate maritime claims’ and ‘threatening its neighbours' sovereignty’ in South China Sea
- ‘Beijing and Moscow are not only violating the sovereignty of smaller states, they are also attempting to undermine international laws,” he said.
US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and PLA General Li Zuocheng agreed to increase cooperation on military matters. Photo: AFP
Chinese, US generals vow to manage military differences, like South China Sea
- Chiefs of staff Li Zuocheng and Mark Milley promise to create an ‘opportunity to discuss building a constructive and results-oriented defence relationship’
- Telephone call comes a day after Beijing blocks visits to Hong Kong by US warships, aircraft in response to Donald Trump signing human rights act into law
