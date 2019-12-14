US Defence Secretary Mark Esper, shown at a congressional hearing in Washington on Wednesday, said in a speech on Friday that China had eclipsed Russia to become the top US military priority. Photo: Getty Images via AFP
Pentagon head says China has become top US military priority, moving past Russia

  • US Defence Secretary Mark Esper says Beijing is ‘asserting illegitimate maritime claims’ and ‘threatening its neighbours' sovereignty’ in South China Sea
  • ‘Beijing and Moscow are not only violating the sovereignty of smaller states, they are also attempting to undermine international laws,” he said.
Lee Jeong-ho

Lee Jeong-ho  

Updated: 6:49am, 14 Dec, 2019

US Army Chief of Staff General Mark Milley and PLA General Li Zuocheng agreed to increase cooperation on military matters. Photo: AFP
Chinese, US generals vow to manage military differences, like South China Sea

  • Chiefs of staff Li Zuocheng and Mark Milley promise to create an ‘opportunity to discuss building a constructive and results-oriented defence relationship’
  • Telephone call comes a day after Beijing blocks visits to Hong Kong by US warships, aircraft in response to Donald Trump signing human rights act into law
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 11:10pm, 4 Dec, 2019

