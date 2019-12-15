Chinese President Xi Jinping is steadily reforming the People’s Liberation Army. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese President Xi Jinping promotes 170 PLA officers in move to streamline ranking system
- Move designed to align senior officers’ ranks with their place in the broader hierarchy
- Current system creates loopholes, opportunities for corruption, observers say
The People’s Armed Police is now under the command of the Central Military Commission. Photo: Xinhua
China’s armed police sees leadership overhaul under reform designed to tighten Communist Party control
- A restructuring of the People’s Armed Police that began two years ago may be reaching its end after a number of senior commanders were promoted last week
- The force is now under the direct control of the Central Military Commission – which is chaired by President Xi Jinping – rather than local governments
