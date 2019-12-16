A PLA air force J-10A fighter. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese warplanes take South China Sea exercises to new level
- Latest drill transforms PLA’s approach in the disputed waterway from ‘passive’ to ‘proactive’ in marked contrast to previous war games
- New approach aimed at preparing for ‘unexpected confrontations’
A Chinese destroyer takes part in a joint exercise with Russian navy ships. Photo: AP
South China Sea: message for Beijing in Vietnam, Malaysia defence white papers
- Defence blueprints by Malaysia and Vietnam went under the radar at first
- But criticisms of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea are slowly surfacing
