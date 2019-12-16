A PLA air force J-10A fighter. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese warplanes take South China Sea exercises to new level

  • Latest drill transforms PLA’s approach in the disputed waterway from ‘passive’ to ‘proactive’ in marked contrast to previous war games
  • New approach aimed at preparing for ‘unexpected confrontations’
Kristin Huang

Updated: 12:45pm, 16 Dec, 2019

A Chinese destroyer takes part in a joint exercise with Russian navy ships. Photo: AP
South China Sea: message for Beijing in Vietnam, Malaysia defence white papers

  • Defence blueprints by Malaysia and Vietnam went under the radar at first
  • But criticisms of Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea are slowly surfacing
Bhavan Jaipragas  

Bac Pham  

Updated: 10:57am, 16 Dec, 2019

