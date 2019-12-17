The carrier leaves Dalian, the port where it was built. The ship was officially commissioned into the service in Hainan on Tuesday. Photo: Imaginechina
First made-in-China aircraft carrier the Shandong officially enters service
- The country’s second carrier was commissioned into the service by President Xi Jinping in southern Hainan province
- Warship marks significant step forward in China’s plan to expand its naval power with greater aerial capacity than sister ship the Liaoning
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
The carrier leaves Dalian, the port where it was built. The ship was officially commissioned into the service in Hainan on Tuesday. Photo: Imaginechina