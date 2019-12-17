A Taiwanese F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan to build fighter jet centre in partnership with US, sending another defiant message to Beijing
- Centre could make Taiwan more self-sufficient in its defence capability
- Latest arms deal is further evidence of closer relations under presidencies of US’ Donald Trump and Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen
Taiwan is hoping to become home to the first maintenance centre for F-16V fighter jets in the Asia-Pacific. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan seeks US help to set up first F-16V ‘Viper’ fighter jet maintenance centre in Asia-Pacific
- Plane builder AIDC is in talks with US to set up regional centre as they work together on F-16 upgrades
- But such a plan would need the approval of the US administration, source says
