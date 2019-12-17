A Taiwanese F-16V takes off during a drill in May. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Taiwan to build fighter jet centre in partnership with US, sending another defiant message to Beijing

  • Centre could make Taiwan more self-sufficient in its defence capability
  • Latest arms deal is further evidence of closer relations under presidencies of US’ Donald Trump and Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen
Kristin Huang

Updated: 7:45pm, 17 Dec, 2019

