The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
China /  Military

China’s new aircraft carrier the Shandong could confront other nations in disputed South China Sea, state media says

  • Commentary warns of face-to-face encounters related to ‘freedom of navigation’ operations, being conducted by nations including the US
  • The new vessel would be used for combat according to state controlled media reports
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 1:36pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE
The carrier officially entered into service after a ceremony in Hainan on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

First made-in-China aircraft carrier, the Shandong, officially enters service

  • The country’s second carrier is commissioned by President Xi Jinping in southern Hainan province
  • Ceremony marks significant step forward in China’s plan to expand its navy’s power amid tensions in sensitive areas such as South China Sea and Taiwan Strait
Topic |   China's aircraft carriers
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan  

Updated: 1:17am, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The carrier officially entered into service after a ceremony in Hainan on Tuesday. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.