The Shandong is expected to form part of a dual-carrier battle group. Photo: CCTV
China’s aircraft carriers tipped to team up to target foreign forces aiding Taiwan
- The Shandong is expected to operate alongside the Liaoning to form a dual-carrier battle group to cut off access to independence forces on the island
- Beijing considers Taiwan a wayward province that must be unified with the mainland by force, if necessary
Topic | Taiwan
The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
China’s new aircraft carrier the Shandong could confront other nations in disputed South China Sea, state media says
- Commentary warns of face-to-face encounters related to ‘freedom of navigation’ operations, being conducted by nations including the US
- The new vessel would be used for combat according to state controlled media reports
Topic | South China Sea
