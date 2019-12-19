The Shandong is expected to form part of a dual-carrier battle group. Photo: CCTV
China /  Military

China’s aircraft carriers tipped to team up to target foreign forces aiding Taiwan

  • The Shandong is expected to operate alongside the Liaoning to form a dual-carrier battle group to cut off access to independence forces on the island
  • Beijing considers Taiwan a wayward province that must be unified with the mainland by force, if necessary
Topic |   Taiwan
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan in Hong Kong

Updated: 6:48am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Shandong is expected to form part of a dual-carrier battle group. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE
Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan

Minnie Chan is an award-winning journalist, specialising in reporting on defence and diplomacy in China. Her coverage of the US EP-3 spy plane crash with a PLA J-8 in 2001 near the South China Sea opened her door to the military world. Since then, she has had several scoops relating to China's military development. She has been at the Post since 2005 and has a master's in international public affairs from The University of Hong Kong.

The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
China /  Military

China’s new aircraft carrier the Shandong could confront other nations in disputed South China Sea, state media says

  • Commentary warns of face-to-face encounters related to ‘freedom of navigation’ operations, being conducted by nations including the US
  • The new vessel would be used for combat according to state controlled media reports
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng

Updated: 2:29pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng joined the Post’s China desk in 2011, focusing on the nation’s foreign affairs. He is now deputy editor of the section.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.