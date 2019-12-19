Lai Yijun is the captain of the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong. Photo: Handout
China /  Military

The English-speaking commander of China’s newest aircraft carrier in service

  • Lai Yijun has a major in missiles and a reputation for stepping up when it counts
Topic |   Defence
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 7:45am, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Lai Yijun is the captain of the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen

Liu Zhen joined the Post in 2015 as a reporter on the China desk. She previously worked with Reuters in Beijing.

The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
China /  Military

China’s new aircraft carrier the Shandong could confront other nations in disputed South China Sea, state media says

  • Commentary warns of face-to-face encounters related to ‘freedom of navigation’ operations, being conducted by nations including the US
  • The new vessel would be used for combat according to state controlled media reports
Topic |   South China Sea
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng

Updated: 2:29pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
READ FULL ARTICLE
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng joined the Post’s China desk in 2011, focusing on the nation’s foreign affairs. He is now deputy editor of the section.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.