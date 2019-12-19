Lai Yijun is the captain of the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong. Photo: Handout
The English-speaking commander of China’s newest aircraft carrier in service
- Lai Yijun has a major in missiles and a reputation for stepping up when it counts
The Shandong, commissioned on Tuesday, will be based in China’s far south. Photo: ifeng
China’s new aircraft carrier the Shandong could confront other nations in disputed South China Sea, state media says
- Commentary warns of face-to-face encounters related to ‘freedom of navigation’ operations, being conducted by nations including the US
- The new vessel would be used for combat according to state controlled media reports
